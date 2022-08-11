iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by RKL Wealth Management LLC

RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,127 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 4.7% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. RKL Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $39,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $4.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $259.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,358. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $236.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.02. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $218.00 and a 12-month high of $292.05.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

