iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.9% of Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,513,000 after buying an additional 6,393 shares during the period. Finally, Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 135.2% during the 1st quarter. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC now owns 537,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,636,000 after buying an additional 308,715 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $424.10. 237,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,115,722. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $393.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $419.23. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $364.03 and a 1-year high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.