iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Purchased by Terra Nova Asset Management LLC

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 11,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 14,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period.

iShares US Technology ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of IYW traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $93.66. The stock had a trading volume of 6,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,474. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $118.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.99.

iShares US Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

