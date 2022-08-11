Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.13.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Itron from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen cut their price objective on Itron to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on Itron from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stephens downgraded Itron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Itron from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

Insider Transactions at Itron

In other news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $30,948.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,409 shares in the company, valued at $2,488,188.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,015 shares of company stock worth $48,923 over the last 90 days. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Itron

Itron Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Itron by 16.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,568 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Itron by 21.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itron during the second quarter worth $257,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Itron by 2.3% during the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 150,089 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Itron by 1.6% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,595 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITRI stock opened at $52.87 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Itron has a one year low of $43.18 and a one year high of $86.49.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $431.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.53 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 4.45%. Itron’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Itron will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Itron

(Get Rating)

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.



