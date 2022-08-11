Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.13.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Itron from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen cut their price objective on Itron to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on Itron from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stephens downgraded Itron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Itron from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.
In other news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $30,948.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,409 shares in the company, valued at $2,488,188.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,015 shares of company stock worth $48,923 over the last 90 days. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of ITRI stock opened at $52.87 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Itron has a one year low of $43.18 and a one year high of $86.49.
Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $431.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.53 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 4.45%. Itron’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Itron will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.
