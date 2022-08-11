IWG (LON:IWG) Given New GBX 230 Price Target at Barclays

IWG (LON:IWG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from GBX 300 ($3.62) to GBX 230 ($2.78) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised IWG to a buy rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.75) target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Get IWG alerts:

IWG Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of IWG stock opened at GBX 173.30 ($2.09) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 199.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 239.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,166.17, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of £1.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.62. IWG has a 1-year low of GBX 157.81 ($1.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 316.50 ($3.82).

About IWG

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers coworking and collaboration spaces; flexible and scalable spaces; work and community spaces; private, professional, and memberships workspaces; virtual offices, meeting rooms, and lounges; and reception services and conference products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IWG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IWG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.