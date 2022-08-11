Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Bought by Terra Nova Asset Management LLC

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Jacobs Engineering Group comprises 1.8% of Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,287,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,247,000 after acquiring an additional 40,018 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 98.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 823,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,536,000 after acquiring an additional 409,597 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 65.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 9,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:J traded up $1.95 on Thursday, hitting $129.25. 1,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,835. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.78 and its 200 day moving average is $131.45. The company has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.83. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.11 and a 1-year high of $150.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Jacobs Engineering Group ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 3.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.57.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

