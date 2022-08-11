Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Stock Position Increased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 81.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 263,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118,120 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.20% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $36,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 347.6% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Engineering Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.57.

Jacobs Engineering Group Price Performance

Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $127.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.78 and its 200 day moving average is $131.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.11 and a 52-week high of $150.32.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Engineering Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.84%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

