Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Jaguar Health Stock Performance
NASDAQ JAGX opened at $0.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.68. Jaguar Health has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $4.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.
Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.63 million for the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 319.63% and a negative net margin of 1,023.99%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Jaguar Health will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Jaguar Health Company Profile
Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic, and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jaguar Health (JAGX)
- The 2 Dow Stocks with Decade-Long Win Streaks on the Line
- Could Rite Aid Be an Acquisition Target, Again?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Workhorse Group Is Ready To Get Back On The Horse
Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.