Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Jaguar Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ JAGX opened at $0.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.68. Jaguar Health has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $4.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.63 million for the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 319.63% and a negative net margin of 1,023.99%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Jaguar Health will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Jaguar Health Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAGX. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Jaguar Health during the first quarter valued at $1,079,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Jaguar Health by 76.1% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 229,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 99,073 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Jaguar Health by 507.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 141,796 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Jaguar Health by 153.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 33,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic, and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

