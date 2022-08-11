Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY) Short Interest Up 742.9% in July

Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, an increase of 742.9% from the July 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 197,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Japan Exchange Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:JPXGY opened at $8.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.48. Japan Exchange Group has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $14.05.

Japan Exchange Group Company Profile

Japan Exchange Group, Inc provides and operates markets for exchange-traded financial instruments in Japan. The company offers market facilities for securities, securities index futures, securities options, commodity futures, and commodity index futures trading, as well as financial instruments obligation assumption services; and publishes market quotations and facilitates fairness of securities trading.

