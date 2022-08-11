Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY) Short Interest Up 742.9% in July

Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, an increase of 742.9% from the July 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 197,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Japan Exchange Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:JPXGY opened at $8.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.48. Japan Exchange Group has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $14.05.
Japan Exchange Group Company Profile
