Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on JAZZ. Cowen increased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $197.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $203.69.

JAZZ opened at $157.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $117.64 and a one year high of $169.98.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 8,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,315,485.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,752,895. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 8,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,315,485.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,752,895. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Christopher J. Tovey sold 5,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $833,440.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,663 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 48,093 shares of company stock valued at $7,436,900 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 638.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,310,729 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,121 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $63,700,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $56,159,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,221,792 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $410,457,000 after acquiring an additional 325,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 750,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,550,000 after buying an additional 242,606 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

