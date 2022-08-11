Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on JAZZ. Cowen increased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $197.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $203.69.
JAZZ opened at $157.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $117.64 and a one year high of $169.98.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 638.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,310,729 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,121 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $63,700,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $56,159,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,221,792 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $410,457,000 after acquiring an additional 325,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 750,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,550,000 after buying an additional 242,606 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.
