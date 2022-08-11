Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Bechtle (ETR:BC8) a €63.00 Price Target

Bechtle (ETR:BC8 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €63.00 ($64.29) target price by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 38.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BC8. Baader Bank set a €58.00 ($59.18) target price on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($59.18) price objective on Bechtle in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($66.33) price objective on Bechtle in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a €40.00 ($40.82) price objective on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Get Bechtle alerts:

Bechtle Stock Up 5.5 %

Bechtle stock traded up €2.36 ($2.41) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €45.54 ($46.47). 220,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,276. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84. Bechtle has a 52-week low of €35.42 ($36.14) and a 52-week high of €69.56 ($70.98). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €39.97 and its 200-day moving average price is €44.04.

About Bechtle

Bechtle AG provides information technology (IT) services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bechtle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bechtle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.