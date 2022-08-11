Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) a €36.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($36.73) target price on SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92 – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($40.82) target price on SMA Solar Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

SMA Solar Technology Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of S92 stock opened at €54.05 ($55.15) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €45.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €40.23. SMA Solar Technology has a 12-month low of €25.10 ($25.61) and a 12-month high of €55.00 ($56.12). The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -65.49.

About SMA Solar Technology

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, and sale of PV and battery inverters, transformers, chokes, monitoring systems for PV systems, and charging solutions for electric vehicles in Germany and internationally. It operates through Home Solutions, Business Solutions, and Large Scale and Project Solutions segments.

