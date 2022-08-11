Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Ramaco Resources, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Ramaco Resources in a report issued on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the energy company will earn $4.54 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.98. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ramaco Resources’ current full-year earnings is $5.14 per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on METC. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Ramaco Resources from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Ramaco Resources Stock Up 4.8 %

METC opened at $9.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $428.75 million, a PE ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Ramaco Resources has a 52 week low of $7.53 and a 52 week high of $21.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.73.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The energy company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $154.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.80 million. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 45.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ramaco Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Ramaco Resources by 2.5% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 75,691 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ramaco Resources by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ramaco Resources by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,134 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 3,334 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,850 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. 63.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ramaco Resources

In other news, Director Peter A. Leidel sold 332,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total value of $5,314,836.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,276,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,284,015.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ramaco Resources news, major shareholder Yorktown Energy Partners Ix, L sold 195,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $2,986,331.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,081,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,985,585.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Leidel sold 332,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total transaction of $5,314,836.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,276,847 shares in the company, valued at $116,284,015.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,822,205 shares of company stock valued at $27,098,826 in the last three months. Company insiders own 49.78% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Ramaco Resources’s payout ratio is 20.09%.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,200 acres of controlled mineral and 16 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 41,300 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

