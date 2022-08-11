Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Plans $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 26th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

Jefferies Financial Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Jefferies Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 33.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Jefferies Financial Group to earn $3.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.9%.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE JEF opened at $34.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Jefferies Financial Group has a twelve month low of $25.88 and a twelve month high of $44.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.19). Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JEF. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

Insider Activity at Jefferies Financial Group

In other news, VP Rocco J. Nittoli sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $226,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Rocco J. Nittoli sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $226,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas W. Jones purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.21 per share, with a total value of $1,248,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 55,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,574.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Jefferies Financial Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 21,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 95,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Jefferies Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.