Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €63.00 Price Target for Cancom (ETR:COK)

Cancom (ETR:COK – Get Rating) received a €63.00 ($64.29) price objective from research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 84.97% from the stock’s current price.

COK has been the subject of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €62.00 ($63.27) price target on shares of Cancom in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €47.00 ($47.96) price target on Cancom in a research note on Monday. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €65.00 ($66.33) price objective on Cancom in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Get Cancom alerts:

Cancom Price Performance

ETR COK traded up €1.74 ($1.78) on Thursday, reaching €34.06 ($34.76). 123,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,248. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 28.15. Cancom has a 12 month low of €28.92 ($29.51) and a 12 month high of €64.82 ($66.14). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €33.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of €43.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.27, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

About Cancom

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, offers information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cancom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.