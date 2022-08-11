Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on PlayAGS Inc’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:AGS)

PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for PlayAGS in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will earn ($0.72) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.97). The consensus estimate for PlayAGS’s current full-year earnings is ($0.39) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PlayAGS’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.82) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of PlayAGS from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of PlayAGS from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of PlayAGS from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of PlayAGS from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on PlayAGS in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of PlayAGS stock opened at $5.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.24 and its 200 day moving average is $6.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.09. PlayAGS has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $10.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.44 million, a PE ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 2.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 90.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,049,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,671,000 after purchasing an additional 970,907 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PlayAGS in the first quarter worth $1,324,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PlayAGS by 114.8% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 347,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 185,779 shares in the last quarter. Saltoro Capital LP boosted its holdings in PlayAGS by 136.6% during the first quarter. Saltoro Capital LP now owns 255,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 147,620 shares during the period. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in PlayAGS in the fourth quarter worth about $928,000. 82.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

