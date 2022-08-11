Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on The Progressive Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Progressive in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.04. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Progressive’s current full-year earnings is $4.50 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Progressive’s FY2022 earnings at $4.55 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.91 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Get Progressive alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.93.

Progressive Stock Up 1.0 %

Progressive Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $120.89 on Thursday. Progressive has a one year low of $89.35 and a one year high of $122.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.35, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Progressive declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total value of $63,020.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,391,897.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progressive

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Progressive during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 132.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 92.8% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Progressive during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.