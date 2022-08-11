Jeffrey J. Brown Purchases 3,940 Shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Stock

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 3,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $126.54 per share, for a total transaction of $498,567.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,567.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Medifast Stock Up 2.7 %

MED traded up $3.52 on Thursday, reaching $132.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,779. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.08. Medifast, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.18 and a fifty-two week high of $240.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $174.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Medifast Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. Medifast’s payout ratio is currently 48.66%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medifast

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MED. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medifast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,917,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 12,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Matisse Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 2,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $345.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Medifast from $352.00 to $278.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

