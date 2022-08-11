Jennifer Tejada Sells 68,814 Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Stock

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $2,012,809.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 682,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,977,369.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

On Thursday, July 21st, Jennifer Tejada sold 20,401 shares of PagerDuty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $572,248.05.

On Tuesday, July 12th, Jennifer Tejada sold 975 shares of PagerDuty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $27,319.50.

On Friday, June 24th, Jennifer Tejada sold 75,000 shares of PagerDuty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $2,110,500.00.

Shares of NYSE PD traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.10. 964,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,262,853. PagerDuty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.72 and a fifty-two week high of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -20.36 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.00.

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.06). PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.83% and a negative return on equity of 41.92%. The firm had revenue of $85.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. PagerDuty’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PD. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in PagerDuty by 19.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 547,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,290,000 after acquiring an additional 88,482 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PagerDuty by 19.2% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 208,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after acquiring an additional 33,652 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in PagerDuty by 3.5% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,332,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,359,000 after acquiring an additional 144,894 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp bought a new stake in PagerDuty during the second quarter valued at about $7,471,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in PagerDuty by 13.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 182,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after acquiring an additional 21,600 shares during the period. 89.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PD. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on PagerDuty to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on PagerDuty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on PagerDuty from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on PagerDuty from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on PagerDuty to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.35.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

