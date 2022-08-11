John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMB) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMB – Get Rating) shot up 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.56 and last traded at $22.56. 1 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.54.

John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 316,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,063,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 28.78% of John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

