JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers ASX (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ASX (OTCMKTS:ASXFY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

ASX Price Performance

OTCMKTS ASXFY opened at $60.32 on Monday. ASX has a fifty-two week low of $52.23 and a fifty-two week high of $69.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.84 and a 200-day moving average of $59.01.

About ASX

ASX Limited operates as a multi-asset class and integrated exchange company in Australia and internationally. The company provides listings, trading, clearing, settlement, technical and information services, and other post-trade services; securities and derivatives exchange, and ancillary services; and central counterparty clearing services.

