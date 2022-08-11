JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Spinnaker Investment Group LLC

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC cut its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,591,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,012,000 after purchasing an additional 5,745,078 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 135.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,930,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,533 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 188.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,894,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,935 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,460,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,458,000 after purchasing an additional 962,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,288,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,570,000 after purchasing an additional 575,737 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.49. 18,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,196,274. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.28. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $52.54 and a 1-year high of $63.67.

