JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust (LON:JEMI) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $124.91

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc (LON:JEMI – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 124.91 ($1.51) and traded as low as GBX 122.50 ($1.48). JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 123.48 ($1.49), with a volume of 346,923 shares.

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 124.74 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 130.34. The stock has a market cap of £364.82 million and a P/E ratio of 1,117.27.

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.81%. JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.36%.

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust Company Profile

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

