Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Trading 10.9% Higher

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating) shares traded up 10.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.09 and last traded at $9.09. 52,614 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,157,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.20.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Jumia Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.
Jumia Technologies Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.33 and its 200-day moving average is $7.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Jumia Technologies
Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.
