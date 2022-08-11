Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Trading 10.9% Higher

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating) shares traded up 10.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.09 and last traded at $9.09. 52,614 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,157,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.20.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Jumia Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.33 and its 200-day moving average is $7.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,989,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,699,000 after purchasing an additional 66,952 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,331,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,755,000 after purchasing an additional 121,126 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 455.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 614,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,889,000 after acquiring an additional 504,038 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 308.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 593,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,766,000 after acquiring an additional 448,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 409.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 569,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,460,000 after acquiring an additional 457,945 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.98% of the company’s stock.

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

