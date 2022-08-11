Juventus Fan Token (JUV) Price Tops $5.31 on Major Exchanges

Juventus Fan Token (JUV) traded down 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 11th. During the last seven days, Juventus Fan Token has traded down 6% against the dollar. Juventus Fan Token has a market capitalization of $6.99 million and $6.02 million worth of Juventus Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Juventus Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.31 or 0.00021957 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24,190.28 or 0.99990000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004133 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004131 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003831 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004130 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002114 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00037637 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.79 or 0.00127260 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00067245 BTC.
Juventus Fan Token Profile
JUV is a coin. Juventus Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,315,932 coins. Juventus Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/juventus. The official message board for Juventus Fan Token is medium.com/socios. Juventus Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @socios and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Juventus Fan Token
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juventus Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Juventus Fan Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Juventus Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Juventus Fan Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Juventus Fan Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.