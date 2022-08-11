K21 (K21) Price Hits $0.27 on Top Exchanges

K21 (K21) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 11th. Over the last week, K21 has traded 17.1% higher against the US dollar. One K21 coin can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00001107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. K21 has a total market cap of $4.27 million and $32,446.00 worth of K21 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,766.16 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004037 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003843 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004036 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004048 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002065 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.54 or 0.00131377 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00036910 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00064887 BTC.

K21 Coin Profile

K21 (CRYPTO:K21) is a coin. Its launch date was March 20th, 2021. K21’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,584,677 coins. K21’s official Twitter account is @KanonDotArt.

K21 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kanon recasts patronage, philanthropy, curation, and custodianship in equitable and innovative arrangements for mutual benefit baked into the code itself. K21 is the first product of Kanon. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as K21 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire K21 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy K21 using one of the exchanges listed above.

