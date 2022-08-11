K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$10.86.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KNT. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of K92 Mining to C$12.80 in a report on Thursday.

K92 Mining Stock Performance

TSE KNT traded down C$0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$8.29. 231,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,334. The company has a market cap of C$1.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09. K92 Mining has a 12-month low of C$5.75 and a 12-month high of C$10.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.17 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32.

K92 Mining Company Profile

K92 Mining ( TSE:KNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$66.39 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that K92 Mining will post 0.5406601 earnings per share for the current year.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 862 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea.

