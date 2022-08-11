Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.80-$9.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $890.00 million-$905.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $899.49 million. Kadant also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.99-$2.09 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Kadant from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a neutral rating on shares of Kadant in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get Kadant alerts:

Kadant Stock Down 0.1 %

KAI traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $193.17. 39,380 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,299. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.33. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.18. Kadant has a fifty-two week low of $168.43 and a fifty-two week high of $240.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Kadant Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kadant

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. Kadant’s payout ratio is 10.84%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Kadant by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 86,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Kadant by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 16,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Kadant during the 1st quarter worth $335,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Kadant by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 246,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Kadant during the 1st quarter worth $287,000. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kadant

(Get Rating)

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.