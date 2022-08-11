Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSI) Short Interest Up 336.0% in July

Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 155,200 shares, an increase of 336.0% from the July 15th total of 35,600 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 27,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kadem Sustainable Impact

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Kadem Sustainable Impact by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 523,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,000 after buying an additional 5,875 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,875,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 312,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact by 2,064.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 251,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 240,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kawa Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Kadem Sustainable Impact Stock Performance

KSI stock remained flat at $9.83 during midday trading on Thursday. 79 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,659. Kadem Sustainable Impact has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $9.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.75.

About Kadem Sustainable Impact

Kadem Sustainable Impact Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the business of electric vehicle, energy storage and distribution, and mobility technologies.

