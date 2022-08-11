Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.75-$1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $700.00 million-$715.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $742.63 million.

KAMN stock opened at $33.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $929.78 million, a P/E ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 1.18. Kaman has a 52 week low of $27.94 and a 52 week high of $46.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. Kaman’s payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kaman from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Kaman in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. They set a market outperform rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Kaman from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

In other news, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 3,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $129,448.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,703.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kaman by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,989,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,923,000 after buying an additional 375,067 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Kaman by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,990,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,012,000 after purchasing an additional 8,037 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Kaman by 13.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,458,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,716,000 after purchasing an additional 173,595 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Kaman by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,122,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,802,000 after purchasing an additional 42,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Kaman by 7.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 366,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,955,000 after purchasing an additional 24,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts.

