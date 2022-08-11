Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Issues Earnings Results

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Kandi Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 16.65% and a negative return on equity of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $20.84 million during the quarter.

Kandi Technologies Group Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ KNDI opened at $2.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 4.95. Kandi Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $5.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Kandi Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth about $897,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Kandi Technologies Group by 1,447.5% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 203,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 190,677 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,953,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,111,000 after buying an additional 129,812 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kandi Technologies Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Kandi Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Kandi Technologies Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts, and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, go-karts, electric scooters, and electric self-balancing scooters, as well as related parts; and EV parts comprising battery packs, body parts, EV controllers, air conditioning units, and other auto parts.

