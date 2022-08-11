Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) Short Interest Up 231.3% in July

Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a growth of 231.3% from the July 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 509,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
KAO Stock Up 0.3 %
KAO stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.91. 30,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,866. KAO has a 1-year low of $7.38 and a 1-year high of $12.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.36.
About KAO
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KAO (KAOOY)
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
- 3 Stable Growth Stocks for Bumpy Times
Receive News & Ratings for KAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.