Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) Short Interest Up 231.3% in July

Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a growth of 231.3% from the July 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 509,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

KAO Stock Up 0.3 %

KAO stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.91. 30,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,866. KAO has a 1-year low of $7.38 and a 1-year high of $12.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.36.

Get KAO alerts:

About KAO

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Kao Corporation develops and sells cosmetic, skin/hair care, human health care, fabric and home care, and chemical products. It operates through five segments: Hygiene and Living Care Business, Health and Beauty Care Business, Life Care Business, Cosmetics Business, and Chemical Business. The Hygiene and Living Care Business segment offers laundry detergents; fabric treatments; kitchen, paper, and house cleaning products; sanitary napkins; and baby diapers.

Receive News & Ratings for KAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.