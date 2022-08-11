Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) CFO Sells $3,759,195.00 in Stock

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 16,500 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.83, for a total value of $3,759,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,970 shares in the company, valued at $5,688,915.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Karuna Therapeutics Price Performance

KRTX traded up $2.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $261.31. 1,141,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,891. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.54 and a beta of 1.63. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.26 and a 1 year high of $264.06.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.10) by ($0.07). On average, analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.85 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Karuna Therapeutics

Several brokerages have weighed in on KRTX. Bank of America lifted their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $160.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $190.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $228.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $170.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.46.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 10.3% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 23,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,309,000 after acquiring an additional 21,575 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $15,536,000. ARCH Venture Management LLC acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $381,586,000. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $393,000. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

Featured Stories

