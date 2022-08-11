Katalyo (KTLYO) Hits Market Cap of $470,372.78

Katalyo (KTLYO) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. One Katalyo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0440 or 0.00000180 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Katalyo has traded up 62.3% against the US dollar. Katalyo has a market cap of $470,372.78 and $21,680.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004105 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001561 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002197 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00015472 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00038301 BTC.
About Katalyo
Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo. The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com. The official website for Katalyo is www.katalyo.com.
Buying and Selling Katalyo
