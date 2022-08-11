Katalyo (KTLYO) Hits Market Cap of $470,372.78

Katalyo (KTLYO) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. One Katalyo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0440 or 0.00000180 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Katalyo has traded up 62.3% against the US dollar. Katalyo has a market cap of $470,372.78 and $21,680.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004105 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00015472 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00038301 BTC.

About Katalyo

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo. The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com. The official website for Katalyo is www.katalyo.com.

Buying and Selling Katalyo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Katalyo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Katalyo using one of the exchanges listed above.

