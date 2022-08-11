Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 231,100 shares, a drop of 56.2% from the July 15th total of 528,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 733,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Insider Activity

In other Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund news, major shareholder Life Insurance Co Principal purchased 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 646,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,174,325. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 181,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd raised its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 840,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,546,000 after acquiring an additional 121,950 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,376,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

KYN stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.28. 15,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,945. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.80. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $9.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st.

About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

