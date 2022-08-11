Keep Network (KEEP) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.45 Million

Keep Network (KEEP) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. One Keep Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000821 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Keep Network has a total market cap of $168.21 million and $1.45 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Keep Network has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Keep Network alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24,133.19 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004143 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004140 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003826 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004139 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00037282 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00127217 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00067402 BTC.

Keep Network Profile

KEEP is a coin. It was first traded on April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 848,926,420 coins. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Keep Network’s official website is keep.network.

Buying and Selling Keep Network

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Keep Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Keep Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.