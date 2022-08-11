Keep3rV1 Trading 4.7% Higher This Week (KP3R)

Keep3rV1 (KP3R) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. One Keep3rV1 coin can now be purchased for $153.55 or 0.00634693 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Keep3rV1 has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Keep3rV1 has a total market cap of $30.71 million and approximately $7.94 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24,190.28 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004133 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004131 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003831 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004130 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00037637 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.79 or 0.00127260 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00067245 BTC.

Keep3rV1 Coin Profile

Keep3rV1 is a coin. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 coins. Keep3rV1’s official message board is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a. Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Keep3rV1 is keep3r.network.

Buying and Selling Keep3rV1

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.These contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.For more detailed information on Keep3r Network, see Medium and Github. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep3rV1 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Keep3rV1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

