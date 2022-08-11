Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Short Interest Update

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,137,000 shares, a growth of 81.0% from the July 15th total of 628,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 130.7 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$8.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.22.

Shares of Kelt Exploration stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $5.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,372. Kelt Exploration has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $6.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.94.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

