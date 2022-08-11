Kemacoin (KEMA) Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

Kemacoin (KEMA) traded down 13.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. Kemacoin has a total market cap of $7,597.17 and $2.00 worth of Kemacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kemacoin has traded up 5.9% against the dollar. One Kemacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003805 BTC.
- Midas (MIDAS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.86 or 0.00149464 BTC.
- Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00009542 BTC.
- TenUp (TUP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000320 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000160 BTC.
- Beacon (BECN) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000754 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000196 BTC.
- Scrypta (LYRA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000050 BTC.
Kemacoin Profile
Kemacoin (KEMA) is a coin. Kemacoin’s total supply is 25,017,096 coins and its circulating supply is 24,360,241 coins. The official website for Kemacoin is www.kema.io. Kemacoin’s official Twitter account is @kemacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
