Kenneth L. Cornick Sells 43,379 Shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Stock

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) CFO Kenneth L. Cornick sold 43,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $1,223,721.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kenneth L. Cornick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 8th, Kenneth L. Cornick sold 201,909 shares of Clear Secure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $5,718,062.88.

NYSE YOU traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $28.67. 607,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,774. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.50. Clear Secure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.79 and a fifty-two week high of $57.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.00 and a beta of 1.57.

Clear Secure ( NYSE:YOU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $90.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.31 million. Clear Secure had a negative return on equity of 8.30% and a negative net margin of 15.79%. The business’s revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Clear Secure, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 10,751,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184,428 shares during the period. Delta Air Lines Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,680,000. Bond Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,561,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Clear Secure by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,258,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,601,000 after buying an additional 1,920,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Clear Secure by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,082,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,982,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure, Inc provides a member-centric secure identity platform in the United States. The company's secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. It also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device.

