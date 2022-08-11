Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF) Short Interest Down 61.9% in July

Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 519,000 shares, a decrease of 61.9% from the July 15th total of 1,363,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,190.0 days.
Keppel DC REIT Price Performance
OTCMKTS:KPDCF remained flat at $1.45 during trading hours on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.58 and its 200 day moving average is $1.70. Keppel DC REIT has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $1.45.
Keppel DC REIT Company Profile
