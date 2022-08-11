KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.39.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on KeyCorp to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 62,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 3.2% during the first quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 16,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

KeyCorp stock opened at $18.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.89 and a 200-day moving average of $20.86. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $27.17.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 28.53%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

