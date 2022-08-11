Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.23.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KMMPF. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.00 to C$19.25 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.50 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Desjardins lowered their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Killam Apartment REIT Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KMMPF opened at $13.43 on Thursday. Killam Apartment REIT has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $18.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.34.

Killam Apartment REIT Company Profile

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $3.6 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

