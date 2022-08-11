Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Holdings Decreased by Burney Co.

Burney Co. reduced its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 18.1% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 624,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $473,552,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. 74.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KMB shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.14.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $135.66 on Thursday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $117.32 and a 1-year high of $145.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.81 and its 200-day moving average is $131.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 249.60% and a net margin of 8.87%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 87.71%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

