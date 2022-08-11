Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Price Target Increased to C$190.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$180.00 to C$190.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on KXS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Kinaxis from C$215.00 to C$235.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities cut their price target on Kinaxis from C$230.00 to C$210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their target price on Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Kinaxis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$217.15.

TSE:KXS traded down C$4.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$164.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,411. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$143.18 and its 200-day moving average is C$148.54. Kinaxis has a fifty-two week low of C$119.48 and a fifty-two week high of C$229.98. The firm has a market cap of C$4.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 276.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.55, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

In other Kinaxis news, Director Angel Luis Mendez sold 5,000 shares of Kinaxis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$131.77, for a total transaction of C$658,841.50.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

