Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Price Target Increased to C$215.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$210.00 to C$215.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.67% from the company’s current price.

KXS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$185.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$215.00 to C$235.00 in a research report on Thursday. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$220.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$180.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Kinaxis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$217.15.

Kinaxis Stock Performance

KXS stock traded down C$3.76 on Thursday, reaching C$165.81. 60,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,411. Kinaxis has a 12 month low of C$119.48 and a 12 month high of C$229.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$143.18 and its 200 day moving average price is C$148.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.58 billion and a PE ratio of 276.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.55, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Kinaxis Company Profile

In other Kinaxis news, Director Angel Luis Mendez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$131.77, for a total transaction of C$658,841.50.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

