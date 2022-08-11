Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) Shares Gap Down to $14.82

Shares of Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.82, but opened at $14.25. Kinnate Biopharma shares last traded at $14.47, with a volume of 1,213 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KNTE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kinnate Biopharma from $44.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Kinnate Biopharma from $52.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinnate Biopharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.17.

Get Kinnate Biopharma alerts:

Kinnate Biopharma Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $618.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kinnate Biopharma ( NASDAQ:KNTE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts predict that Kinnate Biopharma Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 116,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 20,870 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Nextech Invest AG bought a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,306,000. Novo Holdings A S increased its stake in Kinnate Biopharma by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 553,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,801,000 after acquiring an additional 54,600 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Kinnate Biopharma by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 213,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

About Kinnate Biopharma

(Get Rating)

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers in the United States. The company develops KIN-2787, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors FGFR2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12(CDK12) inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kinnate Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinnate Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.