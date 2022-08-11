Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) Short Interest Update

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 723,000 shares, an increase of 88.1% from the July 15th total of 384,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Kiromic BioPharma Stock Up 1.5 %

KRBP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.40. 103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,500. Kiromic BioPharma has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $4.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of -0.27.

Get Kiromic BioPharma alerts:

Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.19). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kiromic BioPharma will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Kiromic BioPharma

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kiromic BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC increased its position in Kiromic BioPharma by 118.4% in the 1st quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 73,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 40,032 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its position in Kiromic BioPharma by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 48,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc, an artificial intelligence driven allogeneic cell therapy company, engages in developing the multi-indication allogeneic T cell therapies that exploits the natural potency of the Gamma Delta T cell to target solid tumors. The company develops ALEXIS-ISO-1, an allogenic gamma delta CAR-T cell therapy product candidate targeting Isomesothelin; and ALEXIS-PRO-1, an allogeneic gamma delta chimeric T cell therapy product candidate targeting PD-L1.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kiromic BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiromic BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.