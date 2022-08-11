KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Apriem Advisors

Apriem Advisors trimmed its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 968 shares during the quarter. KLA makes up approximately 0.8% of Apriem Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in KLA were worth $5,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KLAC. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in KLA by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of KLA by 0.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 827,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,766,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 13.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of KLA by 8.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 73,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,959,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares during the period. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

Insider Activity at KLA

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 5,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.11, for a total transaction of $2,041,976.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,977,270.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 5,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.11, for a total value of $2,041,976.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,977,270.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,341,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,790 shares of company stock worth $2,929,834 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Performance

NASDAQ KLAC traded up $9.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $384.35. 8,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,454,526. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $341.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $346.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.75. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $282.83 and a fifty-two week high of $457.12.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.35. KLA had a return on equity of 95.80% and a net margin of 36.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KLAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on KLA from $425.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.16.

About KLA

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.