Klimatas Trading Down 11.1% This Week (KTS)

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 10.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. Klimatas has a total market cap of $3,720.93 and $18.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Klimatas has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar. One Klimatas coin can now be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 142.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 59.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Klimatas

Klimatas (KTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Klimatas Coin Trading

